NCRTC Pioneers 'Solar on Track' Initiative in Indian Metro Systems

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched 'Solar on Track' at Duhai's Namo Bharat Depot, becoming the first metro system in India to install solar panels on tracks. This project aims at sustainable energy generation and contributes to NCRTC's goal of net-zero energy consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:49 IST
Visuals of 'Solar on Track' project (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has unveiled an innovative 'Solar on Track' initiative at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai, marking a groundbreaking moment for RRTS and metro systems in India. This pioneering project involves the installation of solar panels directly on the tracks, an unprecedented step in the country's sustainable energy efforts.

NCRTC reported that the pilot installation, set on the Pit Wheel Track, comprises 28 solar panels, each with a capacity of 550 Wp. The system features a total plant capacity of 15.4 kWp covering 70 meters of track, expected to generate approximately 17,500 kWh of energy annually. This initiative is anticipated to cut CO₂ emissions by around 16 tonnes per year.

This project underscores NCRTC's steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and energy innovation. By leveraging underutilized track space, the initiative aims to bolster the organization's effort towards net-zero energy consumption. Moreover, NCRTC plans to meet 70% of its energy needs through renewable sources, aspiring to achieve 15 MW peak in-house solar power through installations across stations, depots, and other structures. Efforts to enhance renewable energy usage for traction are also underway, aligning with the National Solar Mission's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

