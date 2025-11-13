Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil and its partners have achieved a significant milestone with oil production in Guyana hitting 900,000 barrels per day. This accomplishment comes after the opening of their fourth production facility, Yellowtail, which has reached its full capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil, along with its consortium partners, has announced reaching a new milestone in oil production in Guyana, with output climbing to 900,000 barrels per day. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the energy giant.

The remarkable figure comes after the group's fourth production facility, Yellowtail, commenced operations this year. This facility alone has achieved its full production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, contributing substantially to the overall output.

This development underscores Exxon Mobil's swift advancement in Guyana, solidifying its position as a major player in the global oil industry.

