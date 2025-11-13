Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana
Exxon Mobil and its partners have achieved a significant milestone with oil production in Guyana hitting 900,000 barrels per day. This accomplishment comes after the opening of their fourth production facility, Yellowtail, which has reached its full capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:44 IST
Exxon Mobil, along with its consortium partners, has announced reaching a new milestone in oil production in Guyana, with output climbing to 900,000 barrels per day. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the energy giant.
The remarkable figure comes after the group's fourth production facility, Yellowtail, commenced operations this year. This facility alone has achieved its full production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, contributing substantially to the overall output.
This development underscores Exxon Mobil's swift advancement in Guyana, solidifying its position as a major player in the global oil industry.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War
EU's Urgent Call: Ukraine's Energy Corruption Scandal Sparks International Concern
Madhya Pradesh: Pioneering a Green Energy Revolution with CBG Plants
Ukraine Uncovers $100 Million Energy Corruption Scandal Amid Wartime Tensions
Zelenskiy Urges Energy Sector Transparency Amid Ministerial Overhaul