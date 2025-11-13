Left Menu

Hyderabad Scrambles to Contain Series of Fires

A scrap shop in Hyderabad's Shaheen Nagar caught fire late Wednesday night, prompting rapid response from fire services. This incident is part of a string of recent fires in the city, all with no casualties reported but ongoing investigations into their causes.

In a recent wave of fire incidents across Hyderabad, a scrap shop near Shaheen Nagar caught fire late Wednesday night. The blaze, reported at around 12:40 AM, prompted the immediate response of two fire vehicles, effectively containing the situation. Authorities confirmed no casualties, with investigations into the fire's origin underway.

This incident adds to a series of recent conflagrations in the city. On November 7, a lorry traveling on National Highway 44 towards Bengaluru ignited early morning near Shamshabad, while on October 25, flames engulfed the premises of the Indian Container Corporation Limited in Sanath Nagar. In both cases, rapid firefighting efforts prevented casualties.

Earlier this month, on October 3, Kanishka's Fashion Jewellery shop in Begum Bazaar fell victim to a similar fate. Although no casualties occurred, the property loss was estimated at Rs 10 lakhs. Fire officials continue to probe the causes behind these consecutive incidents.

