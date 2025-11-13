Delhi Blast: Doctors Allegedly Behind Transnational Terror Plot
In a major breakthrough, several doctors have been linked to a transnational terror module, following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed at least 12. Authorities have detained multiple suspects and discovered large amounts of explosives, suspecting a wider conspiracy to orchestrate attacks across India.
- Country:
- India
Delhi authorities have intensified their investigation into a deadly blast near the historic Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives. The probe has revealed that a group of doctors might have been orchestrating the attack as part of a transnational terror module, according to officials.
Among those embroiled in the investigation are three doctors, including one woman, who are now in custody. Dr. Umar Nabi, believed to be the mastermind behind the blast, perished when the explosive device detonated in his car.
Authorities have recovered thousands of kilograms of explosives and arrested several individuals linked to the case. Evidence pointed to plans for multiple attacks, and officials are currently scrutinizing recovered diaries and analyzing potential connections to other vehicles, allegedly prepared for further blasts.
