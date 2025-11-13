Left Menu

Planned Maintenance Begins at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant is set to begin maintenance on reactor 3 early Friday, as stated by its operator. Specific details were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In an official announcement, Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant declared it will commence powering down reactor 3 for scheduled maintenance starting early Friday.

The plant, which is a crucial part of Hungary's energy infrastructure, confirmed the development through a statement released on Thursday.

While the operator confirmed the maintenance schedule, they refrained from offering additional details about the process or the expected duration of the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

