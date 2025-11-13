Planned Maintenance Begins at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant is set to begin maintenance on reactor 3 early Friday, as stated by its operator. Specific details were not disclosed.
In an official announcement, Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant declared it will commence powering down reactor 3 for scheduled maintenance starting early Friday.
The plant, which is a crucial part of Hungary's energy infrastructure, confirmed the development through a statement released on Thursday.
While the operator confirmed the maintenance schedule, they refrained from offering additional details about the process or the expected duration of the shutdown.
