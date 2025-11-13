Left Menu

IEA Signals Growing Global Oil Surplus by 2026

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has increased its global oil supply growth forecasts, indicating a significant surplus by 2026 due to supply exceeding modest demand growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:33 IST
IEA Signals Growing Global Oil Surplus by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its global oil supply growth forecasts in its latest monthly report, pointing to a deeper surplus in 2026.

The IEA highlighted a growing imbalance in the global oil market, with supply outpacing the modest demand growth seen in historical terms. The agency projects that global oil supply will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 and 2.5 million bpd in the following year, each rising by roughly 100,000 bpd compared to the previous month.

According to the IEA's November report, the surplus in 2026 will reach 4.09 million bpd, up from the 3.97 million bpd surplus indicated in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

 India
2
Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

 India
3
Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025