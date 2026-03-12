Concerns Over Security After Farooq Abdullah Escapes Attack

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot voiced alarm on Thursday following an attack on Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gehlot stressed that the incident, which occurred despite police presence, warrants a comprehensive investigation. The attack happened as Abdullah was leaving a wedding function in Jammu.

Security forces promptly apprehended the gunman, but Gehlot urged for Abdullah's security to be reinforced further.

(With inputs from agencies.)