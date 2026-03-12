Concerns Over Security After Farooq Abdullah Escapes Attack
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed deep concern following an attack on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Despite heavy security, Abdullah faced a life-threatening incident at a wedding in Jammu. Gehlot emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and heightened security measures for Abdullah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot voiced alarm on Thursday following an attack on Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Gehlot stressed that the incident, which occurred despite police presence, warrants a comprehensive investigation. The attack happened as Abdullah was leaving a wedding function in Jammu.
Security forces promptly apprehended the gunman, but Gehlot urged for Abdullah's security to be reinforced further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farooq Abdullah
- attack
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- security
- investigation
- Ashok Gehlot
- gunman
- wedding
- function