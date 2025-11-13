Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

In a heated political skirmish, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh levied serious accusations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after reports emerged that the organization allegedly retained American law firm Squire Patton Boggs, a known lobbying group for Pakistan, to advocate for its interests in the United States.

Ramesh took to X to condemn the RSS's actions, suggesting they align with the organization's historical opposition to India's freedom movement and key national figures. He labeled the organization as 'pseudo-nationalist' and accused it of betraying national interests.

Responding to criticism, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat defended the organization's tax-exempt status and unregistered nature, clarifying that the RSS is recognized as a 'body of individuals' and not required by law to register, a right upheld by courts since India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)