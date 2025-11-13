Left Menu

Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the RSS for allegedly hiring a US law firm linked to Pakistan. He accuses the RSS of prioritizing organizational interests over national integrity. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defends the lack of registration by citing historical context and legal recognition.

13-11-2025
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated political skirmish, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh levied serious accusations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after reports emerged that the organization allegedly retained American law firm Squire Patton Boggs, a known lobbying group for Pakistan, to advocate for its interests in the United States.

Ramesh took to X to condemn the RSS's actions, suggesting they align with the organization's historical opposition to India's freedom movement and key national figures. He labeled the organization as 'pseudo-nationalist' and accused it of betraying national interests.

Responding to criticism, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat defended the organization's tax-exempt status and unregistered nature, clarifying that the RSS is recognized as a 'body of individuals' and not required by law to register, a right upheld by courts since India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

