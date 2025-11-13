Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally

A delegation from the Himachal Pradesh Government Primary Teachers Association convened with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, presenting a memorandum of their demands. Chief Minister Sukhu acknowledged their concerns, ensuring that each point raised will be addressed with compassion, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to delivering high-quality education to students in rural areas, preparing them to confidently tackle future challenges. Highlighting the critical role of teachers in this mission, CM Sukhu noted significant reforms in the education sector, propelling Himachal Pradesh from the 21st to the 5th position nationally in educational quality.

The statement further criticized the previous BJP administration for opening understaffed schools with low enrollments for political advantage, a practice halted under the current regime. To empower rural students, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being rolled out, with 100 CBSE-based schools set up initially. English-medium education, alongside customizable school uniforms, reflects ongoing improvements statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)