Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has partnered with Andhra Pradesh to invest Rs 70 crore in expanding dairy processing and farmer support through its Creamline Dairy Products Ltd. This move aims to strengthen the agri-food processing sector, benefiting farmers and promoting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has taken a significant step by signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh state government to invest Rs 70 crore. This investment is aimed at expanding their dairy processing capabilities and establishing farmer support centers, marking a notable development in the agri-food processing sector.

The investment will be focused on the expansion of dairy processing and value-added product facilities through Creamline Dairy Products Ltd. This subsidiary, operating under the brand Godrej Jersey, will also establish five new Samadhan Centers, which are service hubs dedicated to aiding oil palm farmers.

This move, lauded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is expected to bolster the agricultural ecosystem and create sustainable livelihoods. Additionally, Godrej Agrovet's oil palm business, hailed as India's largest oil palm processor, will benefit from this partnership, enhancing its work directly with farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

