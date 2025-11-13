Political Showdown in Bihar: Anarchy vs Development

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), following an FIR filed against party MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for inflammatory remarks. Sinha accused the opposition of resurrecting the state's lawless past, likening it to 'gunda raj'.

In a conversation with ANI, Sinha argued that those from the 'jungle raj' era are bent on transforming anarchy into chaos. He urged citizens to value the peace and development that Bihar stands for today, commending the Election Commission for ensuring transparent electoral processes.

Sinha also critiqued Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with his allies, suspecting underlying fear and efforts to deflect blame for potential defeat. Dismissing Yadav's confidence despite exit polls favoring NDA, he challenged Yadav's political lineage and ambitions, reinforcing NDA's projected victory in Bihar.

