Political Showdown in Bihar: Anarchy vs Development

Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized the RJD for fostering lawlessness. He accused RJD of inciting unrest, claiming they aim to return to 'gunda raj'. Sinha dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's claims of becoming CM, predicting NDA's victory, and stressed on the Election Commission's role in maintaining electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), following an FIR filed against party MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for inflammatory remarks. Sinha accused the opposition of resurrecting the state's lawless past, likening it to 'gunda raj'.

In a conversation with ANI, Sinha argued that those from the 'jungle raj' era are bent on transforming anarchy into chaos. He urged citizens to value the peace and development that Bihar stands for today, commending the Election Commission for ensuring transparent electoral processes.

Sinha also critiqued Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with his allies, suspecting underlying fear and efforts to deflect blame for potential defeat. Dismissing Yadav's confidence despite exit polls favoring NDA, he challenged Yadav's political lineage and ambitions, reinforcing NDA's projected victory in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

