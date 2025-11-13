Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

A container truck lost control near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, leading to a fatal collision. Six people were killed, and several vehicles caught fire. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the injured receiving medical attention and efforts underway to identify the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, claiming six lives as a container truck lost control near Navale Bridge. The incident has resulted in multiple vehicle collisions and subsequent fires, according to local police reports. Authorities are currently involved in rescue operations.

Police officials, including DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Zone 3 Pune City Police, have confirmed the loss of control of the heavy vehicle, which led to the catastrophic incident. At least six fatalities have been reported, with further efforts underway to assist those affected.

City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has provided updates, indicating that the injured victims have been transported to the hospital. Identification of the deceased is a priority for the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendment

Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendme...

 Pakistan
2
U.S. Government Reopens: Aftermath of the Longest Shutdown

U.S. Government Reopens: Aftermath of the Longest Shutdown

 Global
3
Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

 Germany
4
Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines as India A Clinches Thrilling Victory in First ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines as India A Clinches Thrilling Victory in First ODI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025