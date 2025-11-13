Tragic Highway Accident Claims Six Lives as Container Truck Loses Control

A devastating accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, claiming six lives as a container truck lost control near Navale Bridge. The incident has resulted in multiple vehicle collisions and subsequent fires, according to local police reports. Authorities are currently involved in rescue operations.

Police officials, including DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Zone 3 Pune City Police, have confirmed the loss of control of the heavy vehicle, which led to the catastrophic incident. At least six fatalities have been reported, with further efforts underway to assist those affected.

City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has provided updates, indicating that the injured victims have been transported to the hospital. Identification of the deceased is a priority for the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.