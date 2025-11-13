Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

The Department of Fertilizers, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, launched an intensive crackdown on fertilizer black marketing during the Kharif and ongoing Rabi season 2025-26. The campaign, running from April to November, saw both departments work closely with State Governments to protect farmers' interests and stabilize the national fertilizer supply chain.

A total of 3,17,054 inspections were carried out across the country, resulting in 5,119 show cause notices issued for black marketing and leading to the cancellation or suspension of 3,645 licenses. Additionally, 418 FIRs were registered. State-level authorities took robust actions, leading to significant enforcement and legal measures under the Essential Commodities Act and the Fertilizer Control Order.

States took a holistic and multifaceted approach to curtail black marketing. Uttar Pradesh spearheaded the drive, executing tens of thousands of inspections. Other states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Bihar included large-scale inspections, resulting in thousands of license actions against violators. These initiatives ensured market discipline, prevented shortages, and stabilized prices during peak farming seasons.

In efforts to maintain quality, over 3,500 show cause notices were issued for suspected sub-standard fertilizers. This resulted in over 1,300 license cancellations or suspensions. Through regular sampling and testing, authorities ensured that fertilizers reaching farmers met established quality standards. Digital tools facilitated real-time tracking and swift redirection of seized goods.

The Department of Fertilizers applauded state and district agencies for their vigilance, urging stakeholders to remain vigilant against irregularities. Efforts to maintain transparent fertilizer distribution continue as the department ensures availability and integrity, calling for citizen involvement in monitoring efforts.

