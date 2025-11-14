Left Menu

Trump Administration Reverses Oil Drilling Limits in Alaska

The Trump administration has finalized its rollback of limits on oil and gas drilling in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. These restrictions, established during the Biden era, had prohibited leasing on 10.6 million acres and limited development on over 2 million additional acres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:52 IST
The Trump administration announced on Thursday the finalization of its rollback of Biden-era restrictions on oil and gas drilling within an expansive area of Alaska, known for being the nation's largest tract of undisturbed public land.

The new rule for 2024 reverses previous prohibitions, allowing oil and gas leasing on 10.6 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. Additionally, development restrictions on more than 2 million acres have been relaxed.

This policy shift marks a significant change in land management strategy in the region, aligning with the administration's focus on boosting domestic energy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

