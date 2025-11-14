Wall Street Woes: Stocks Suffer Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty and AI Valuation Fears

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking the steepest declines in over a month for major U.S. stock indexes. The drop was led by significant losses in AI leaders, Nvidia, Tesla, and Broadcom, as investor concerns over interest rates and inflation grew following mixed signals from the Federal Reserve.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainties, including a recent 43-day government shutdown, investors are cautious. Fed policymakers have shown hesitance over further rate cuts, citing inflation worries and labor market stability. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sharply declining, financial markets remain volatile.

Tech stocks took a hard hit, reflecting a market rotation toward more stable sectors. With doubts looming, traders are pricing in a lower probability of a December rate cut. As economic data and global market concerns persist, ai and technology stocks face wavering investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)