Left Menu

TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability

At Agritechnica 2025, TAFE unveiled the TAFE EVX75, marking its evolution from a tractor manufacturer to a complete farm solutions provider focused on sustainability. Alongside, TAFE's EV28 electric tractor achieved recognition in the 'Tractor of the Year 2026' finals. The firm aims for global leadership in sub-100 HP tractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:44 IST
TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, stepped into the future of agriculture at Agritechnica 2025 by unveiling its electric hybrid tractor, the TAFE EVX75, a significant addition to its lineup. This move highlights TAFE's transformation into a comprehensive farm-solutions provider, aiming for a leadership role in sustainable agriculture.

The TAFE EVX75, a hybrid innovation, pairs a 75 HP engine with an advanced electric battery, offering farmers both eco-friendly and efficient options. The EV28's recognition as a finalist for the 'Tractor of the Year 2026' in the Sustainable Tractor category further emphasizes TAFE's commitment to pioneering sustainable farming solutions.

With a strategic focus on the sub-100 horsepower sector, TAFE invests heavily in precision AgTech, automation, and alternative energy platforms. The company's broad range of tractors caters to diverse farming needs, promising enhanced performance and sustainability, aligning with their philosophy, 'Cultivating the World.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haaland's Halftime Heroics Lead Norway to Victory and Burger Feast

Haaland's Halftime Heroics Lead Norway to Victory and Burger Feast

 Global
2
Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur

Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur

 India
3
South Africa's Humanitarian Gesture: Welcoming Palestinians Amidst Controversy

South Africa's Humanitarian Gesture: Welcoming Palestinians Amidst Controver...

 Global
4
JD(U)'s Hari Narayan Singh wins Harnaut by 48,335 votes, Manorama Devi bags Belaganj by 2,882 votes: EC.

JD(U)'s Hari Narayan Singh wins Harnaut by 48,335 votes, Manorama Devi bags ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025