TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability

TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, stepped into the future of agriculture at Agritechnica 2025 by unveiling its electric hybrid tractor, the TAFE EVX75, a significant addition to its lineup. This move highlights TAFE's transformation into a comprehensive farm-solutions provider, aiming for a leadership role in sustainable agriculture.

The TAFE EVX75, a hybrid innovation, pairs a 75 HP engine with an advanced electric battery, offering farmers both eco-friendly and efficient options. The EV28's recognition as a finalist for the 'Tractor of the Year 2026' in the Sustainable Tractor category further emphasizes TAFE's commitment to pioneering sustainable farming solutions.

With a strategic focus on the sub-100 horsepower sector, TAFE invests heavily in precision AgTech, automation, and alternative energy platforms. The company's broad range of tractors caters to diverse farming needs, promising enhanced performance and sustainability, aligning with their philosophy, 'Cultivating the World.'

