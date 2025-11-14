Left Menu

Indigenous Voices Disrupt COP30: A Call for Amazon's Guardianship

Indigenous protesters disrupted the COP30 summit in Brazil, demanding halts on Amazon development projects. Their sit-in highlighted their urgent plea for forest protection amid escalating tensions. President Lula emphasizes Indigenous roles in environmental talks.

14-11-2025
In a striking demonstration, Indigenous protesters obstructed access to the COP30 summit in Brazil, compelling delegates to find alternative entrances. The peaceful sit-in underscored their demand for a halt to Amazon development projects.

The heightened security measures and long lines of delegates at the summit venue, formerly an airport in Belem, underscore the tension surrounding the event. The protesters oppose projects like mining, logging, oil drilling, and a proposed railway within the Amazon.

Tuesday's confrontation at the COP30 venue highlighted the protesters' urgency in safeguarding the forest. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva views Indigenous communities as pivotal to this year's negotiations.

