India Champions Tech-Driven Justice at OECD Global Roundtable

India reaffirms its commitment to an inclusive, technology-enabled justice system at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable. Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlights digital innovations like the e-Courts Project and community-oriented initiatives, focusing on ethical AI use and digital inclusion to enhance access to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:22 IST
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo: Ministry of Law and Justice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement of intent, India underscored its dedication to fostering an inclusive and tech-driven justice system at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice held in Madrid. The event saw participation from justice ministers, policymakers, and experts worldwide, focusing on 'Data-Driven and Resilient Justice Systems for Shared Prosperity'.

Leading the Indian delegation, Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal outlined India's approach, emphasizing the constitutional vision of justice under Article 39A. He highlighted significant reforms, such as the e-Courts Mission Mode Project, which aims at digitizing courts through AI and machine learning, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Emphasizing the role of ethical AI, Meghwal discussed India's initiatives like the Tele-Law programme and innovative tools such as SUVAS and SUPACE, which improve legal processes without compromising judicial integrity. India's participation in the roundtable reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative global cooperation and justice system advancements.

