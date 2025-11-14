Left Menu

Central Banks: Balancing Transparency and Confidentiality

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu discusses the necessity for central banks to balance transparency and confidentiality in disclosures. Speaking at the International Conference on Central Bank Accounting Practices, Murmu emphasized the diversity of central bank mandates and the importance of robust accounting practices for financial stability.

Updated: 14-11-2025 18:01 IST
The conference, organized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the SEACEN Centre, highlighted the diverse mandates of central banks globally, with Murmu noting that despite differences, monetary policy and financial stability remain core to all.

Murmu further explained that the RBI, with its extensive mandate, adapts its accounting practices to both international standards and specific national needs, ensuring robust financial stability while maintaining market-sensitive confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

