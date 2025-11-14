Central Banks: Balancing Transparency and Confidentiality

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu stressed the importance of balancing transparency and confidentiality in central bank disclosures during his keynote speech at the International Conference on Central Bank Accounting Practices.

The conference, organized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the SEACEN Centre, highlighted the diverse mandates of central banks globally, with Murmu noting that despite differences, monetary policy and financial stability remain core to all.

Murmu further explained that the RBI, with its extensive mandate, adapts its accounting practices to both international standards and specific national needs, ensuring robust financial stability while maintaining market-sensitive confidentiality.

