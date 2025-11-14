Hungary's Legal Battle Against EU's Russian Energy Ban

Hungary is gearing up for a legal showdown with the European Union over its plan to cease Russian energy imports by 2027. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday his intention to take the case to an EU court, accusing the bloc of sidestepping his veto power.

Speaking on state radio, Orban claimed the EU's strategy to phase out Russian oil and gas flouts European law and the principles of cooperation. Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels, has consistently opposed EU sanctions against Moscow since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Orban recently secured a waiver from the U.S., allowing Russian energy imports to continue for one year. He credits his strong personal rapport with former President Donald Trump for this exemption. However, Orban remains evasive about alternative non-legal tactics to circumvent the EU's plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)