Operation Ganga Guard: India's Elite Forces Test Readiness on Varanasi's Inland Waters

A large-scale counter-terrorism mock drill, codenamed 'Operation Ganga Guard,' took place on the Ganga River in Varanasi. The NSG, IAF, and other agencies collaborated to simulate a hijacking scenario, showcasing India's enhanced readiness to secure inland waterways amid increasing river tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of national security preparedness, Varanasi's Ravi Das Ghat transformed into a fortified training ground on Friday as multiple Indian agencies conducted an extensive counter-terrorism drill named 'Operation Ganga Guard' on the Ganga River.

Coordinated by the National Security Guard (NSG) alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF), Uttar Pradesh Police, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the exercise modeled a high-stakes scenario. It involved a cruise vessel hijacking, complete with hostages and strategically placed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on board.

The drill's highlight was a meticulously planned ship intervention, where NSG commandos, deployed from an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, descended onto the vessel to neutralize the mock threat. Simultaneously, divers and speedboat assault teams approached the target, showcasing the NSG's operational precision and coordination. The exercise underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its burgeoning river tourism industry and enhancing waterway security.

