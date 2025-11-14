Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Walmart has announced a major leadership transition, with CEO Doug McMillon set to retire next year. John Furner, currently the U.S. CEO, is slated to take over as the top executive of the retail giant.

Following the announcement, shares of Walmart experienced a slight dip of around 3% in premarket trading. McMillon, who has been at the helm since 2014, will continue to serve as an adviser until 2027. Under his leadership, the company's stock soared by 323%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index.

The appointment of Furner marks a strategic decision for Walmart as it navigates challenges in the retail sector, including economic uncertainty and shifting consumer spending. The leadership change comes as other major retailers like Kohl's, Kroger, and Target also appoint new CEOs to steer through the evolving market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)