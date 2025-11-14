Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Walmart announced that CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year, with U.S. CEO John Furner set to succeed him. Despite a 3% drop in shares, McMillon leaves a legacy of significant stock growth. The leadership reshuffle is part of a broader trend in the retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:26 IST
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walmart has announced a major leadership transition, with CEO Doug McMillon set to retire next year. John Furner, currently the U.S. CEO, is slated to take over as the top executive of the retail giant.

Following the announcement, shares of Walmart experienced a slight dip of around 3% in premarket trading. McMillon, who has been at the helm since 2014, will continue to serve as an adviser until 2027. Under his leadership, the company's stock soared by 323%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index.

The appointment of Furner marks a strategic decision for Walmart as it navigates challenges in the retail sector, including economic uncertainty and shifting consumer spending. The leadership change comes as other major retailers like Kohl's, Kroger, and Target also appoint new CEOs to steer through the evolving market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025