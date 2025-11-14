Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Unveils 14 New Irrigation Projects to Boost Agricultural Output

The Chhattisgarh government has approved 14 new irrigation projects, expecting to add one lakh hectares of irrigated land. In a meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the focus was on increasing farmers' incomes, improving groundwater levels, and strengthening urban water supplies. Detailed project plans were discussed.

In a significant push to enhance agricultural productivity, the Chhattisgarh government has greenlit 14 new irrigation projects. These initiatives aim to expand the irrigation network by one lakh hectares, benefiting both farmers and the state's water security, an official stated Friday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presided over the 33rd Chhattisgarh Irrigation Project Board meeting, where strategies to boost irrigation capacity and improve drinking water supplies were key agenda points. Increased agricultural income and streamlined water management topped the discussion list.

The greenlit projects span various districts, including the Deurgaon and Matnar barrage-cum-lift irrigation projects in Bastar, among others. Deputy CM Arun Sao and Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam emphasized the importance of swift implementation for balanced state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

