Russia's Glide Bomb Surge: A New Military Threat
Russia is dramatically increasing its production of glide bombs, aiming to manufacture up to 120,000 this year. These bombs, enhanced with longer-range capabilities, pose a significant threat to Ukrainian cities and towns. The increased production is part of Russia's broader strategy to intensify pressure on Ukraine.
In a significant escalation, Russia aims to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs this year, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official revealed. These weapons, now boasting longer-range capabilities, threaten more Ukrainian towns and cities as arms production intensifies post-invasion.
Russia's defense industry is in overdrive, working around the clock to manufacture cheaper yet devastating munitions. The bombs can operate without deploying aircraft across enemy lines, reducing potential aerial losses.
Additionally, Russia plans a major increase in drone and artillery production, implicating intensified military efforts. These developments highlight an escalating arms race between Russian and Ukrainian forces, further destabilizing the region.
