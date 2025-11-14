Left Menu

Russia's Glide Bomb Surge: A New Military Threat

Russia is dramatically increasing its production of glide bombs, aiming to manufacture up to 120,000 this year. These bombs, enhanced with longer-range capabilities, pose a significant threat to Ukrainian cities and towns. The increased production is part of Russia's broader strategy to intensify pressure on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:59 IST
Russia's Glide Bomb Surge: A New Military Threat

In a significant escalation, Russia aims to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs this year, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official revealed. These weapons, now boasting longer-range capabilities, threaten more Ukrainian towns and cities as arms production intensifies post-invasion.

Russia's defense industry is in overdrive, working around the clock to manufacture cheaper yet devastating munitions. The bombs can operate without deploying aircraft across enemy lines, reducing potential aerial losses.

Additionally, Russia plans a major increase in drone and artillery production, implicating intensified military efforts. These developments highlight an escalating arms race between Russian and Ukrainian forces, further destabilizing the region.

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025