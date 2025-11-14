Russia's Glide Bomb Surge: A New Military Threat

In a significant escalation, Russia aims to produce up to 120,000 glide bombs this year, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official revealed. These weapons, now boasting longer-range capabilities, threaten more Ukrainian towns and cities as arms production intensifies post-invasion.

Russia's defense industry is in overdrive, working around the clock to manufacture cheaper yet devastating munitions. The bombs can operate without deploying aircraft across enemy lines, reducing potential aerial losses.

Additionally, Russia plans a major increase in drone and artillery production, implicating intensified military efforts. These developments highlight an escalating arms race between Russian and Ukrainian forces, further destabilizing the region.