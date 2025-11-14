Left Menu

Capillary Technologies India's IPO Sees 28% Subscription on Debut

Capillary Technologies India's initial public offering (IPO) garnered 28% subscription on its first day. The total issue consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares. The offer ends on November 18, with a price band set between Rs 549-577 per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:37 IST
Capillary Technologies India's IPO Sees 28% Subscription on Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On its debut day, Capillary Technologies India's initial public offering (IPO) achieved 28% subscription. The offering received bids for 23,67,900 shares, against the 83,83,430 shares available, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Segmentation showed Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 29%, Non-Institutional Investors fetched 28%, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 26%. The IPO's price band is set at Rs 549-577 per share, potentially raising Rs 877.5 crore at the upper range.

The Rs 877.5-crore public issue ends on November 18, and the company has already secured Rs 394 crore from anchor investors. Capillary Technologies India offers AI-based SaaS solutions globally. Its shares aim to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

 India
2
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

 India
3
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

 India
4
Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils Int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025