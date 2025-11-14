Capillary Technologies India's IPO Sees 28% Subscription on Debut
Capillary Technologies India's initial public offering (IPO) garnered 28% subscription on its first day. The total issue consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares. The offer ends on November 18, with a price band set between Rs 549-577 per share.
On its debut day, Capillary Technologies India's initial public offering (IPO) achieved 28% subscription. The offering received bids for 23,67,900 shares, against the 83,83,430 shares available, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Segmentation showed Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 29%, Non-Institutional Investors fetched 28%, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 26%. The IPO's price band is set at Rs 549-577 per share, potentially raising Rs 877.5 crore at the upper range.
The Rs 877.5-crore public issue ends on November 18, and the company has already secured Rs 394 crore from anchor investors. Capillary Technologies India offers AI-based SaaS solutions globally. Its shares aim to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.
