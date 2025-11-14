Left Menu

Gajraj Corps' Ingenious Mono Rail: Transforming High-Altitude Logistics

The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has introduced a mono rail system in the Kameng Himalayas to overcome high-altitude logistics challenges. This innovation ensures uninterrupted supplies and potential rapid casualty evacuations, demonstrating the Corps' adaptability in harsh conditions and enhancing operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has achieved a significant milestone by operationalising an indigenous mono rail system at 16,000 feet in the Kameng Himalayas, Arunachal Pradesh. This development marks a breakthrough in overcoming high-altitude logistics challenges faced by troops in the region.

According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the mono rail system was successfully designed and deployed to address operational difficulties caused by harsh terrain and unpredictable weather, ensuring that supplies reach forward posts frequently cut off by snow and barren cliffs. The system is capable of transporting over 300 kg in a single run, offering a vital lifeline where traditional transport methods often fail.

Beyond logistics, the mono rail holds potential for rapid casualty evacuation, providing a safe alternative when helicopter evacuations are not feasible and foot evacuations are perilous. It underlines the ingenuity of the Gajraj Corps, highlighting their commitment to practical, mission-focused solutions in challenging terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

