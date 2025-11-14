Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav
In a surprising turn of events, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) claimed a commanding victory in the Mahua Assembly constituency, securing over 87,000 votes. The Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav faced defeat, trailing in third place with only 35,703 votes. Sanjay's decisive win over his opponents, including RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan, signals a significant political shift in the region.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the former MLA from Mahua, had expected to leverage his past work and contributions to the constituency to win this time. Despite his efforts in securing Mahua's recognition as a district and fostering local employment, Tej Pratap faced challenges from both personal controversies and political opposition within his family. This internal strife led to his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the formation of his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal.
Amidst these personal and political battles, the wider Bihar election results show the NDA, anchored by major players like BJP and JD(U), securing a stronghold with support from allies such as LJP(RV) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Notably, the elections marked a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, showcasing the rising political engagement in the state.
