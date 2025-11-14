Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global stock markets faced significant declines on Friday, influenced by cautious statements from Federal Reserve officials that reduced the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut in December. Continued data instability and worries about a potential AI bubble intensified market anxieties.

As gold prices tumbled and treasury trading experienced volatility, investors sought safer assets following downturns in major indices such as those in Tokyo, Paris, and London. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown had left traders without official data for 43 days, raising speculation about rate changes.

Oil prices surged due to geopolitical tensions, while currency markets remained unsteady amid varying economic signals. Anticipated earnings reports from key companies like Nvidia were awaited for further economic insights, especially regarding AI investments.