Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Equity markets worldwide endured declines as hawkish federal remarks dampened rate cut hopes, and AI investment concerns added pressure. Gold prices fell, bonds were volatile, and oil prices rose due to geopolitical unrest. Uncertainty surrounding the UK's budget and significant fluctuations in currencies added to market tension.

Updated: 14-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:24 IST
Global stock markets faced significant declines on Friday, influenced by cautious statements from Federal Reserve officials that reduced the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate cut in December. Continued data instability and worries about a potential AI bubble intensified market anxieties.

As gold prices tumbled and treasury trading experienced volatility, investors sought safer assets following downturns in major indices such as those in Tokyo, Paris, and London. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown had left traders without official data for 43 days, raising speculation about rate changes.

Oil prices surged due to geopolitical tensions, while currency markets remained unsteady amid varying economic signals. Anticipated earnings reports from key companies like Nvidia were awaited for further economic insights, especially regarding AI investments.

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

