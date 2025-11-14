NDA's Historic Win in Bihar Paves Way for BJP's Ambitions Beyond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) comprehensive victory in the Bihar elections, describing it as a significant stepping stone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming state assembly polls. Addressing a gathering at the BJP's headquarters, Modi highlighted the end of 'jungle raj' in Bihar and took several swipes at the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) following their electoral defeat.

The Prime Minister emphasized the rejuvenation this victory has sparked among BJP workers in regions like Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal, where the party has struggled to establish a foothold. Drawing parallels between his 'jungle raj' jibes at RJD during the Bihar campaign and the current state of affairs in West Bengal under Trinamool Congress, Modi expressed optimism for BJP's future in West Bengal.

Modi congratulated the people of Bihar for showing trust in the NDA and outlined his vision for the state's future, which includes new industries, job creation, and enhanced tourism. He urged national and international investors to seize this 'opportune time' to invest in Bihar, promising that the NDA's new government marks a fresh start for the state's development trajectory.

Amidst the victory celebration, Modi thanked the Election Commission, security forces, and vigilant voters for the record turnout, emphasizing the importance of maintaining voter list integrity. He criticized Congress for its negative political approach and portrayed the BJP-led NDA as champions of a pro-people, pro-development agenda.

As the event concluded with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' Modi acknowledged the historical significance of this year, marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' and expressed gratitude to Bihar's voters for their decisive mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)