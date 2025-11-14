UK Stocks Slump Amid Tax Axing and Gilt Yield Surge
UK stocks witnessed a decline as gilt yields surged following a government decision to scrap planned income tax increases. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both saw declines despite weekly gains. Investor sentiment was affected by global economic uncertainty and shifts in fiscal expectations.
On Friday, UK stocks faced a downturn as gilt yields soared after reports surfaced that the British government had abandoned plans to raise income tax in the forthcoming budget. This decision led the blue-chip FTSE 100 to fall by 1.1%, its steepest daily drop since April 9.
Despite this setback, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 ended the week with modest gains. Investors were taken aback by the finance minister's shift in fiscal policy, as it diverged from anticipation of tax hikes aimed at approaching a looming fiscal deficit.
The day saw a broad-based sell-off, with significant losses in the banking and mining sectors, while the hospitality industry provided a rare glimmer of optimism. Investors were further unsettled by nebulous prospects from the U.S. Federal Reserve and concerns surrounding economic data and an AI market bubble.
ALSO READ
Reeves' Fiscal Strategy: No Income Tax Hikes Amid Improved Forecasts
Rachel Reeves' Strategic Shift on Income Tax
(Eds: Tweaking the alert) IT department and, court have noted that RSS is body of individuals, and exempted it from income tax: Mohan Bhagwat.
Should we have registered RSS with British government as it was established in 1925? Asks its chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Taxing Decisions: Rachel Reeves' Balancing Act on UK Fiscal Future