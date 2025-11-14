India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

In a nationwide tribute, India celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh to honor the heroism and contributions of tribal figures. On November 15, 2025, the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be marked by a national-level event in Gujarat's Narmada district, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebration at Dediapada will see the unveiling of development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore from both Central and State Governments. Prime Minister Modi, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will visit Devmogra Dham, a site revered by the tribal community. Tribal artists in traditional attire are set to welcome the Prime Minister, as per a statement from the Gujarat government.

Gujarat's development will receive a boost with new projects worth Rs 7667 crore from the Central Government and Rs 2,112 crore from the State Government. A special play depicting the life of Birsa Munda will be performed at Ekta Nagar, broadcasted live across 23 tribal talukas with Prime Minister Modi addressing attendees. The event, part of PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan initiatives, includes inaugurations of housing, water, and educational facilities for tribal areas.

