Political Tensions Rise as Bengal Minister Criticizes PM Modi's Remarks
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja accuses PM Modi of disrespecting Bengal's women and withholding government funds. Her comments followed Modi's claim that the BJP's Bihar victory paves the way for success in West Bengal. BJP's Samik Bhattacharya countered, blaming lawlessness under TMC rule for Bengal's woes.
In a fiery exchange reflective of the tense political climate in India, West Bengal's Minister Shashi Panja launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disrespecting the women of Bengal and blocking essential funds meant for the state's development. The rebuke comes in the wake of Modi's remarks celebrating the BJP's electoral success in Bihar as a harbinger of victory in West Bengal.
Panja's strong words highlighted the alleged neglect and disrespect shown by the central government towards West Bengal, labeling BJP leaders as 'Bengal virodhi zameendars,' or anti-Bengal landlords. Her statements signal a brewing conflict as the state gears up for its forthcoming Assembly elections, where she predicts voter retribution at the ballot box, particularly from women.
Countering the accusations, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya backed the Prime Minister's stance, criticizing what he described as the breakdown of law and order under the current TMC government. As political narratives clash, the stage is set for a high-stakes electoral battle, with Modi's party eyeing an end to what they term as 'jungle raj' in West Bengal.
