India Aims to Lead Global Trade Reforms: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted India's ambition to spearhead global trade reforms with a focus on worldwide welfare, not just prioritizing the agendas of affluent nations. In a dialogue with ANI, Goyal affirmed India's leadership presence in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), emphasizing the international recognition of the country's influence and guidance.

Goyal elaborated on India's strategic intentions, stressing the need for reforms to be developed collaboratively with developing and less developed countries. "India aspires to lead reform efforts in consultation with other nations, aiming for the welfare of the global community rather than the selective interests of developed countries," Goyal stated.

The conversation at the 30th CII Partnership Summit, also attended by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, focused on sustaining multilateral trading systems and future trade regulations. Discussions highlighted the upcoming WTO ministerial meet in Cameroon and the need to resolve ongoing public stockholding and dispute resolution mechanisms. The Minister's leadership in securing trade agreements was lauded amid India's robust economic and trade growth figures.

