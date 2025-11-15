Left Menu

India Aims to Lead Global Trade Reforms: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's commitment to leading global trade reforms, advocating for the welfare of all nations. At the CII Partnership Summit, Goyal and WTO Director-General discussed multilateral trade systems and India's leadership role. India's export growth underscores its economic strength and global trade influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:52 IST
India Aims to Lead Global Trade Reforms: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted India's ambition to spearhead global trade reforms with a focus on worldwide welfare, not just prioritizing the agendas of affluent nations. In a dialogue with ANI, Goyal affirmed India's leadership presence in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), emphasizing the international recognition of the country's influence and guidance.

Goyal elaborated on India's strategic intentions, stressing the need for reforms to be developed collaboratively with developing and less developed countries. "India aspires to lead reform efforts in consultation with other nations, aiming for the welfare of the global community rather than the selective interests of developed countries," Goyal stated.

The conversation at the 30th CII Partnership Summit, also attended by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, focused on sustaining multilateral trading systems and future trade regulations. Discussions highlighted the upcoming WTO ministerial meet in Cameroon and the need to resolve ongoing public stockholding and dispute resolution mechanisms. The Minister's leadership in securing trade agreements was lauded amid India's robust economic and trade growth figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025