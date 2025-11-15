Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia: Stability Amid Power Line Disconnection

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine remains stable despite the disconnection of one external power line, the Dneprovskaya line, due to an automatic protection trigger. The plant's representative confirmed the situation's stability, as reported by the RIA news agency.

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine, is reportedly stable according to a Saturday announcement from a plant representative, as cited by the RIA news agency. The declaration followed the disconnection of an external power line.

The Dneprovskaya power line, responsible for supplying electricity to the facility, was switched off following the triggering of automatic protection measures, as per a statement released by the plant on Friday.

The continued operational stability of Zaporizhzhia, despite the power line issues, has been emphasized by officials, thereby averting any immediate concerns about the plant's safety and energy output.

