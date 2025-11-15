Remembering R K Vishnoi: A Power Sector Luminary Passes Away

THDC India Ltd announced the passing of its Chairman and Managing Director R K Vishnoi, aged 58, on November 15, 2025. Vishnoi, a pivotal figure in India's power sector, succumbed while undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

Leading THDCIL since 2021, Vishnoi steered the company through significant projects across several states. He had a distinguished career, joining the company in 1989 and progressing through the ranks to eventually become CMD.

Tributes poured in for Vishnoi, whose legacy is marked by leadership and dedication. He also represented India on the International Commission on Large Dams' Technical Committee for Seismic Safety. His funeral is expected to be held in Rishikesh.