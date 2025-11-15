Left Menu

Assam's Emerging Talents Honored at Son of the Soil Awards 2025

At the 5th Biennial Son of the Soil Awards Assam 2025, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated the achievements of five young talents from Assam, recognizing their contributions across various fields. The event emphasized the region's potential in India's growth story, honoring both emerging achievers and lifetime contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:04 IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honored five rising stars from Assam with the 'Sons of the Soil Emerging Achievers Award' at the Son of the Soil Awards 2025. The ceremony, hosted by Care Luit in Tezpur, highlighted their remarkable accomplishments across multiple sectors, showcasing Assam's growing influence in India's development.

The award recipients were Sukrita Baruah in Media & Communication, Sanghamitra Kalita in Entrepreneurship, Isharani Baruah in Sports, Himjyoti Talukdar in Art & Culture, and Dr. Debjani Borah in Conservation. These individuals were applauded for their dedication, innovation, and excellence in their respective disciplines.

Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the importance of youth aspiration in his speech, urging the young generation of Assam to draw inspiration from the awardees. He linked this dynamic spirit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of collective progress and underscored the significance of unity, integrity, and hard work in nation-building.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were also presented to Arun Nath, Ravi Shankar Ravi, Mainuddin Ahmed, Lakhimi Baruah, and Simanta Das for their impactful contributions across diverse fields. Sonowal commended the awards' role in fostering inspiration and identity, reaffirming his commitment to nurturing talent and advancing Assam's participation in national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

