Czech Republic's Nuclear Expansion: Powering the Future

The Czech Republic is expanding its nuclear energy capacity with new reactors at the Dukovany power plant, boosting its reliance on nuclear power. The $19 billion project aims to reduce fossil fuel dependency and meet future electricity demands. Despite opposition, it emphasizes nuclear over coal.

The Czech Republic is advancing its nuclear capabilities with the construction of two new reactors at the Dukovany power plant. This expansion is part of a $19 billion project aimed at increasing the nation's nuclear output, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, and ensuring steady electricity supply for future demands.

The South Korean company KHNP emerged victorious over France's EDF in the bid to build the new reactors, each designed to produce over 1,000 megawatts. These reactors are expected to become operational in the latter part of the 2030s, supplementing the existing four units and cementing the Czech Republic as one of Europe's most nuclear-reliant nations.

Despite some opposition, both domestically and internationally, the Czech expansion reflects a broader European trend toward nuclear power as a means to meet low carbon emission targets, as well as stable and affordable energy supplies.

