Novorossiysk Oil Loadings Resume After Ukrainian Drone Attack Halt

Novorossiysk port, an essential Russian oil outlet on the Black Sea, is back in action following a Ukrainian drone attack that temporarily halted its operations. The port resumed oil loadings on Sunday after a two-day shutdown, as confirmed by industry insiders and LSEG data.

The drone strike had forced oil exports to cease on Friday, causing significant disruption. Two crucial berths at the port were damaged during the attack, leading to the suspension of crude supplies by the oil pipeline monopoly Transneft.

As of the latest updates, oil tankers Arlan and Rodos, belonging to Suezmax and Aframax classes respectively, are loading oil at Novorossiysk's berths, marking a return to normalcy in the port's operations.