Novorossiysk Oil Loadings Resume After Ukrainian Drone Attack Halt
Novorossiysk port in Russia resumed oil loadings after a brief suspension due to a Ukrainian drone attack, which damaged two oil berths. The suspension affected operations at the port, but loading has now recommenced, with tankers Arlan and Rodos actively loading oil.
- Country:
- Russia
Novorossiysk port, an essential Russian oil outlet on the Black Sea, is back in action following a Ukrainian drone attack that temporarily halted its operations. The port resumed oil loadings on Sunday after a two-day shutdown, as confirmed by industry insiders and LSEG data.
The drone strike had forced oil exports to cease on Friday, causing significant disruption. Two crucial berths at the port were damaged during the attack, leading to the suspension of crude supplies by the oil pipeline monopoly Transneft.
As of the latest updates, oil tankers Arlan and Rodos, belonging to Suezmax and Aframax classes respectively, are loading oil at Novorossiysk's berths, marking a return to normalcy in the port's operations.
ALSO READ
Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront
Ukraine Seeks to Resume Prisoner Exchange with Russia
Strategic Triumph: Russia Secures Key Settlements in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine Secures Greek Gas Imports to Offset Russian Strikes