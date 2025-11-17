Left Menu

Nationwide Special Intensive Revision Sees High Participation Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is actively underway across 12 states and union territories, with a notable participation rate of over 97%. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the revision in Uttar Pradesh. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on February 7, 2026.

Updated: 17-11-2025 10:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filled enumeration form for SIR in UP (Photo/BJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is currently in full swing across 12 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, fulfilling his civic duty, completed his enumeration form and handed it over to SDM Sadar Manoj Singh, marking an important milestone in the revision process.

According to an announcement by UP BJP, the party's State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh addressed a key organisational meeting in Ghaziabad, focusing on ensuring the smooth conduct of the SIR. The meeting gathered MLAs, BLA-1, and mandal presidents from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur to discuss strategies for the revision.

The Election Commission of India reported that 49.73 crore out of the 50.97 crore enumeration forms have been successfully delivered to electors, marking an impressive 97.52% distribution rate. With states like Uttar Pradesh leading with a 97.64% completion rate, the draft electoral rolls are set to be published on December 9, 2025, allowing for claims and objections before the final list appears on February 7, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

