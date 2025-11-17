Gold and Silver Prices in Flux Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

Gold and silver futures experienced a downturn as traders reevaluated their positions due to hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve representatives, which diminished the likelihood of a rate cut in the upcoming meeting.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures sank by 0.99% to Rs 1,22,332 per 10 grams, and the February contract also saw a decrease, falling by 0.96% to Rs 1,24,101 per 10 grams.

Silver prices continued their decline for the second day, with December futures dropping by 1.25% to Rs 1,54,074 per kilogram, while long-term contracts also saw a downturn. The market's focus is on the impending US economic data, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.