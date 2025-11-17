Left Menu

Gold and Silver Prices in Flux Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

Gold and silver futures saw a decline as Federal Reserve comments lowered rate cut expectations. December gold futures dropped by 0.99%, while silver fell by 1.25%. Investors prepare for key US economic data that might influence future Fed decisions. Bullion prices have risen 55% this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and silver futures experienced a downturn as traders reevaluated their positions due to hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve representatives, which diminished the likelihood of a rate cut in the upcoming meeting.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures sank by 0.99% to Rs 1,22,332 per 10 grams, and the February contract also saw a decrease, falling by 0.96% to Rs 1,24,101 per 10 grams.

Silver prices continued their decline for the second day, with December futures dropping by 1.25% to Rs 1,54,074 per kilogram, while long-term contracts also saw a downturn. The market's focus is on the impending US economic data, which could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

