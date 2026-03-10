Indian Youth Boxers Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup 2026

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Indian Youth boxing team captured attention on the third day of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok. The team registered five victories in both morning and evening sessions, positioning themselves as formidable contenders in the tournament.

Prominent among the victors was Chandrika Pujari, who achieved a stunning 5-0 unanimous decision win over her Venezuelan opponent in the 50kg category. Additionally, Joyshree Devi added to India's triumphs with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory against Kazakhstan in the 54kg division, delivering a strong performance that underscores the talent within the squad.

The men's division mirrored this success, with L. Ambekar dominating his 50kg match against Ecuador, securing another 5-0 win. As the evening unfolded, Gunjan and Prachi added to India's list of victories. Gunjan narrowly defeated Italy 3-2 in a tense match, while Prachi showcased overwhelming skill by defeating Ecuador with an RSC victory in the first round of the 60kg category. As the tournament, which will continue until March 15, progresses, these young athletes are gaining valuable international experience in the Youth Olympic weight categories.

