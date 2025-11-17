Bangladesh Court Convicts Sheikh Hasina

In a landmark judgment, a Bangladesh court has found former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity, concluding an extensive trial process. The court's decision on Monday relates to her involvement in ordering a brutal crackdown on a student-led protest last year.

The conviction marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political history, highlighting the judiciary's role in addressing alleged human rights abuses by those in power. The trial, which spanned several months, captivated the nation and drew international attention.

Hasina, a prominent figure in Bangladeshi politics, now faces severe penalties as the legal process continues. This verdict serves as a critical indicator of the shifting political dynamics in the region.

