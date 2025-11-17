Bangladesh Court Convicts Sheikh Hasina
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was convicted of crimes against humanity by a court, following a months-long trial. She was found guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising, marking a significant moment in the nation's political landscape.
In a landmark judgment, a Bangladesh court has found former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity, concluding an extensive trial process. The court's decision on Monday relates to her involvement in ordering a brutal crackdown on a student-led protest last year.
The conviction marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political history, highlighting the judiciary's role in addressing alleged human rights abuses by those in power. The trial, which spanned several months, captivated the nation and drew international attention.
Hasina, a prominent figure in Bangladeshi politics, now faces severe penalties as the legal process continues. This verdict serves as a critical indicator of the shifting political dynamics in the region.
