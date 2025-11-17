Left Menu

Harnessing Green Power: The Critical Role of Pumped Storage Projects

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal highlights the potential of pumped storage projects (PSPs) in utilizing surplus renewable energy. Despite India's power surplus status, renewable capacity remains underutilized, necessitating policy changes to remove financial barriers and accelerate PSP development. Currently, 224 GW of PSP capacity is identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:22 IST
Harnessing Green Power: The Critical Role of Pumped Storage Projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of pumped storage projects (PSPs) in harnessing surplus renewable energy, which can be crucial in meeting power demands during non-solar hours. Despite India being a power-surplus nation, much of its renewable energy remains underutilized due to limited capacity tie-ups, he said.

During a meeting with the Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, Lal encouraged states to engage with policies that could eliminate financial barriers. He suggested the removal of charges such as Green Energy cess, water tax, and reservoir lease fees to speed up PSP development.

According to the Ministry of Power, around 224 GW of PSP capacity has been identified. Currently, ten projects with a total capacity of 7 GW have been commissioned, another ten with 12 GW are under construction, and fifty-six projects totaling 78 GW are in various planning and development stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025