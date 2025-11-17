Harnessing Green Power: The Critical Role of Pumped Storage Projects

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of pumped storage projects (PSPs) in harnessing surplus renewable energy, which can be crucial in meeting power demands during non-solar hours. Despite India being a power-surplus nation, much of its renewable energy remains underutilized due to limited capacity tie-ups, he said.

During a meeting with the Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, Lal encouraged states to engage with policies that could eliminate financial barriers. He suggested the removal of charges such as Green Energy cess, water tax, and reservoir lease fees to speed up PSP development.

According to the Ministry of Power, around 224 GW of PSP capacity has been identified. Currently, ten projects with a total capacity of 7 GW have been commissioned, another ten with 12 GW are under construction, and fifty-six projects totaling 78 GW are in various planning and development stages.

