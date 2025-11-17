Left Menu

Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

The death toll in the Delhi car blast has risen to 15, with investigations unveiling a sophisticated terror network allegedly led by Dr. Umar Un Nabi. The probe has uncovered encrypted communication, a structured internal setup, and weapon movement, highlighting an intricate web of financing and recruitment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:57 IST
Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network
Delhi police personnel conduct an investigation at car blast site near Red Fort (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the Delhi car blast has escalated to 15, officials confirmed. Recent casualties include two victims succumbing to injuries, one of whom is identified as Vinay Pathak. Authorities reported that the blast, which occurred near Red Fort, originally claimed 12 lives, causing numerous injuries.

Investigations have brought to light a network allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the reported driver of the explosive-laden vehicle that detonated on November 10. Evidence points to an organized setup involving encrypted communication and coordinated armament movement, said officials. Dr. Umar reportedly formed a Signal group months before, enlisting individuals for strategic communication.

A crucial development emerged with the recovery of a Krinkov rifle and a pistol from Dr. Shaheen's car. Reports suggest that Dr. Umar obtained these weapons, transferring them to Irfan in 2024. The probe indicates a division of duties, with doctor Muzammil providing financial backing and Irfan focusing on recruiting Kashmiri youth.

The investigation has documented multiple weapon-related activities, revealing Dr. Adeel and Dr. Umar's visits for logistical coordination. Adeel's later return to collect a stored weapon points to an ongoing operation. Police affirmed Dr. Umar's role in the blast, matching his DNA with his mother's, distancing him and Dr. Muzammil from Al-Falah University.

Amid rising fatalities, the investigation depicts a complex nexus of financing, recruitment, and weapon handling, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in dismantling such elaborate terror modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

 Brazil
2
DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

 India
3
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

 India
4
Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025