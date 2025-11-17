Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

The death toll in the Delhi car blast has escalated to 15, officials confirmed. Recent casualties include two victims succumbing to injuries, one of whom is identified as Vinay Pathak. Authorities reported that the blast, which occurred near Red Fort, originally claimed 12 lives, causing numerous injuries.

Investigations have brought to light a network allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the reported driver of the explosive-laden vehicle that detonated on November 10. Evidence points to an organized setup involving encrypted communication and coordinated armament movement, said officials. Dr. Umar reportedly formed a Signal group months before, enlisting individuals for strategic communication.

A crucial development emerged with the recovery of a Krinkov rifle and a pistol from Dr. Shaheen's car. Reports suggest that Dr. Umar obtained these weapons, transferring them to Irfan in 2024. The probe indicates a division of duties, with doctor Muzammil providing financial backing and Irfan focusing on recruiting Kashmiri youth.

The investigation has documented multiple weapon-related activities, revealing Dr. Adeel and Dr. Umar's visits for logistical coordination. Adeel's later return to collect a stored weapon points to an ongoing operation. Police affirmed Dr. Umar's role in the blast, matching his DNA with his mother's, distancing him and Dr. Muzammil from Al-Falah University.

Amid rising fatalities, the investigation depicts a complex nexus of financing, recruitment, and weapon handling, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in dismantling such elaborate terror modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)