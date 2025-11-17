Delhi Lifts Power Connection Ban for Booked Properties

New Delhi: In a significant move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has lifted restrictions on electricity connections for properties tagged by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for various violations. This policy change aims to benefit approximately 1.25 lakh families across the city, according to officials.

The decision comes after numerous complaints from residents claiming discoms denied or cut off electricity services to properties marked by the MCD. The government statement emphasizes that fundamental rights and access to essential services must prevail, even in instances of unauthorized construction.

Previously, electricity connections were withheld from properties registered under the 'booked' status for unauthorized constructions, causing inconvenience and contributing to electricity theft. With the new directive, discoms can only deny connections if formal demolition or sealing action is underway. This initiative marks a commitment to improving resident's quality of life and addressing long-standing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)