Iraq Seeks Sanctions Waiver for West Qurna-2 Stake Sale

Iraq is discussing a six-month sanctions waiver from the U.S. Treasury for Lukoil to sell its stake in West Qurna-2 oilfield. Lukoil has declared force majeure due to sanctions on Russian oil majors. Iraq's oil ministry has ruled out purchasing the stake, with potential buyers identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:08 IST
Iraq's government is seeking a six-month waiver from U.S. sanctions for Lukoil to facilitate the sale of its stake in the West Qurna-2 oilfield. This request comes after Lukoil declared force majeure, following recent sanctions on Russian oil companies.

The Iraqi oil ministry, citing the immense scale of the project, has decided not to purchase Lukoil's stake in the field. Instead, Iraq is considering at least three other potential buyers, including one Chinese and two Western companies.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani recently discussed the waiver with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, emphasizing the critical nature of facilitating this transaction under the current sanction landscape.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

