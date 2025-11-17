Fugitive of 25 Years Nabbed: Key Arrest in MP's Fraud Case

A longstanding fugitive was apprehended by the Madhya Pradesh police as part of an active drive to nab individuals evading legal repercussions. Hamood Siddiqui, aged 50, was captured in Hyderabad, as confirmed by authorities on Monday. A Rs 10,000 reward had been posted for information leading to his capture.

Siddiqui faced three charges of fraud filed at the Mhow police station back in 2000. Speaking on the arrest, Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia noted ongoing efforts to track down wanted individuals. Siddiqui was involved in operating a fraudulent investment company, embezzling roughly Rs 40 lakhs in the mid-90s through Al Fahad Fin Com Limited, which he ran with family associates.

Authorities revealed that Siddiqui absconded after defrauding investors with promises of high returns. This marks his first arrest on these charges. Despite previous ties to incidents involving Al Falah University in a separate case, Hamood Siddiqui's brother, Jawad Siddiqui, remains unlinked to this fraud. Investigations continue as the case unfolds.

