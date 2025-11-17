Ayodhya's Flag Hoisting: A Historic Milestone for Shri Ram Temple

On November 25, Ayodhya will be at the center of a significant milestone as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple hosts a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the completion of its main construction. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively engaged in ensuring that the preparations for this historic event are meticulously planned, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Further details reveal that the ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will symbolize the temple's readiness to open its gates to devotees in full capacity. Currently, visitors are restricted to limited parts of the temple, but post-event accessibility will expand to encompass the entire complex. The flag hoisting at the temple's pinnacle signifies an important phase, bridging religious tradition and architectural completion.

The occasion is not only a religious landmark but also an economic catalyst for Ayodhya. The influx of both domestic and international visitors is anticipated to boost sectors like hospitality, transportation, and local crafts significantly. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, Ayodhya has transformed beyond a spiritual hub, witnessing tangible developmental strides that have benefitted local youth, invigorated industries, and shone a spotlight on unique cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)