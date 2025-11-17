Left Menu

Ayodhya's Flag Hoisting: A Historic Milestone for Shri Ram Temple

On November 25, Ayodhya will witness a historic flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking its main construction completion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is preparing for this landmark event, expected to boost various sectors and elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:28 IST
Ayodhya's Flag Hoisting: A Historic Milestone for Shri Ram Temple
Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On November 25, Ayodhya will be at the center of a significant milestone as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple hosts a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the completion of its main construction. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively engaged in ensuring that the preparations for this historic event are meticulously planned, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Further details reveal that the ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will symbolize the temple's readiness to open its gates to devotees in full capacity. Currently, visitors are restricted to limited parts of the temple, but post-event accessibility will expand to encompass the entire complex. The flag hoisting at the temple's pinnacle signifies an important phase, bridging religious tradition and architectural completion.

The occasion is not only a religious landmark but also an economic catalyst for Ayodhya. The influx of both domestic and international visitors is anticipated to boost sectors like hospitality, transportation, and local crafts significantly. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, Ayodhya has transformed beyond a spiritual hub, witnessing tangible developmental strides that have benefitted local youth, invigorated industries, and shone a spotlight on unique cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

 Global
2
The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

 Global
3
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
4
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025