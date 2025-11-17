Uttarakhand Honors Literary Icon Shailesh Matiyani

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand bestowed the prestigious "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Award 2025" posthumously upon the esteemed Hindi litterateur, the late Shailesh Matiyani. The accolade was conferred in a formal ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence, with Matiyani's son, Rakesh Matiyani, accepting the honor on behalf of his distinguished father.

This recognition celebrates Shailesh Matiyani's monumental contributions to the realm of Hindi storytelling. The Chief Minister lauded him as a master of human emotions, noting his pivotal role in transforming modern Hindi short fiction. Matiyani's acute portrayal of the struggles and realities of ordinary people has indelibly marked Indian literature, ensuring his legacy as one of its finest craftsmen.

The ceremony underscored the state's commitment to acknowledging and celebrating its literary luminaries. Matiyani's son expressed deep gratitude for the honor, reflecting the sentiment of countless admirers and literature enthusiasts across Uttarakhand. This respectful gesture enriches not just the family's legacy but also invigorates the state's cultural resonance.

