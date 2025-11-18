Left Menu

Netherlands Secures World Cup Spot with Dominant Win

The Netherlands secured their spot in the next year's World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Lithuania, propelling them to the top of Group G with 20 points. The commanding home win solidified their place at the summit of the group standings.

Updated: 18-11-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:12 IST
The Netherlands has officially secured its place in next year's World Cup following a decisive 4-0 victory against Lithuania on Monday.

This triumph elevated the team to 20 points, ensuring their dominance in Group G and granting them the top spot. The home victory was a significant stride in their World Cup campaign.

Reporting from Cape Town, Mark Gleeson delivered the match details, with editorial insights provided by Ken Ferris.

